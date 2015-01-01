Abstract

The objective of this study was to assess the effects of unreliable automation, non-driving related tasks (NDRTs), and takeover time budget (TOTB) on drivers' takeover performance and cognitive workload when faced with critical incidents. Automated vehicles are expected to improve traffic safety. However, there are still some concerns about the effects of automation failures on driver performance and workload. Twenty-eight drivers participated in a driving simulation study. The findings suggested that drivers require at least 8s of TOTB to safely take over the control of the vehicle. In addition, drivers exhibited safer takeover performance under the conditionally automated driving situation than negotiating the critical incident in the manual driving condition. The results of drivers' cognitive workload were inconclusive, which might be due to the individual and recall biases in subjective measures that could not capture subtle differences in workload during takeover requests.

Language: en