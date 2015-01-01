Abstract

Parents are at increased risk for psychological sequelae following their child's burn injury which has demonstrated negative impacts on the child. The current study sought to address gaps in the literature on risk factors for parental distress by examining the relationships among demographic variables, burn characteristics, and child functioning after burn injury, with parent post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). Participants included parents of 660 pediatric burn patients from a regional burn clinic. Parents completed measures during their initial visit to the burn clinic. Additional demographic and burn data were retrospectively collected by medical chart review. Fifteen percent of parents reported at-risk levels of parent PTSS. Parent PTSS was independently associated with child burn characteristics of total body surface area (TBSA) affected by the burn, required hospitalization, number of nights hospitalized, and number of ambulatory burn appointments attended. Minority race was associated with higher parent PTSS than non-minority race status, with Asian parents endorsing the highest scores. Furthermore, when considered simultaneously, impaired child quality of life (QOL), a higher number of ambulatory burn appointments attended, and racial minority status, were associated with higher parent PTSS. These findings highlight the need for routine parent trauma screening in pediatric burn clinics, while additionally identifying a feasible screening measure.

Language: en