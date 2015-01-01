Abstract

Gun violence in places of worship (POW) has long been an issue and has been addressed repeatedly in the literature. Contextually, most of the research has been pertinent to relatively large POW, situated in an urban setting. However, rural churches have not been addressed, and they appear to have a far less defensive posture, mainly because of their remote location and the extended time required for first responders to arrive, which in turn requires a higher level of independent operation in terms of defense and medical response. Having retained an off-duty officer is a strong deterrent and provides the ability to handle any issues that may arise, including lower violence level events. If retaining an officer is not an option, having a well-trained volunteer armed team and a clear plan of action is vital to surviving such an event. Furthermore, due to the extended response and transport time, it is critical to have proper medical training, such as Stop the Bleed® and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. This article's focus is not only on response but preparedness, which reinforces the response, as well as prevention and deterrence. An exhaustive best practices review has informed the solutions offered, supplemented by experience and recommendations of a highly experienced physical security expert and a police officer member of a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Language: en