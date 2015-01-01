SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chadwick L, Peckham SB, Yeates KO. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000782

35452023

OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to (1) summarize the existing literature regarding cognitive outcomes in adults with a history of pediatric mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and (2) identify gaps in the literature to provide directions for future research. PARTICIPANTS: Participants sustained mTBI in childhood (0-17 years of age) and underwent cognitive assessment in adulthood (older than 18 years) at least 1 year postinjury.

DESIGN: MEDLINE Ovid and PsycINFO Ovid databases were searched to identify original research studies that examined adult cognitive outcomes after childhood mTBI. MAIN MEASURES: Cognitive outcome measures assessed memory, attention, visuospatial abilities, processing speed, comprehension, reasoning, intellectual functioning, and executive functioning. Outcome measures ranged from self-reported cognitive symptoms to objective testing.

RESULTS: A total of 4216 articles were screened, leading to the inclusion of 6 published studies for review (3 prospective cohort and 3 retrospective cohort), with 131 537 participants (mTBI = 6724; controls = 123 823). Review of the included articles suggests that adults with a history of childhood mTBI perform within the average range expected for adult cognitive functioning, although they may perform more poorly than non-head-injured comparison groups on a variety of cognitive measures. Injury-related factors, such as requiring electroencephalography within 24 hours of injury and posttraumatic amnesia lasting longer than 30 minutes, may be associated with variability in adult cognitive outcomes.

CONCLUSION: The weight of the available evidence suggests that childhood mTBI does not have a significant impact on adult cognitive functioning. However, further research is needed to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the long-term cognitive outcomes of childhood mTBI and to identify predictors of those outcomes in adulthood.


