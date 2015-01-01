CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Templet T, Allen L, Conlee I, Hightower B, McIntyre M, Rivers T. Nursing 2022; 52(5): 50-52.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springhouse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35452043
|
Abstract
|
Children can be vulnerable to dog bites when they don't recognize aggressive cues, highlighting the importance of safe child-dog interactions. This article explains how anticipatory guidance with L.O.V.E. can be used to educate children and families about preventing dog bite injuries.
Language: en