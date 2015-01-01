SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Templet T, Allen L, Conlee I, Hightower B, McIntyre M, Rivers T. Nursing 2022; 52(5): 50-52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Springhouse)

DOI

10.1097/01.NURSE.0000823268.00945.e9

PMID

35452043

Abstract

Children can be vulnerable to dog bites when they don't recognize aggressive cues, highlighting the importance of safe child-dog interactions. This article explains how anticipatory guidance with L.O.V.E. can be used to educate children and families about preventing dog bite injuries.


Language: en
