|
Citation
|
Redzepi V, Sangsue J, Lugon J, Depallens S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(778): 755-758.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Harcèlement-intimidation entre élèves. De la détection à la prise en charge : comment travailler ensemble ?
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35451280
|
Abstract
|
Mobbing amongst students represent a worrying public health issue. The role of doctors, whether in the hospital or in the office, is decisive in the early detection of suffering related to a context of violence at school. The CAN Team offers support to professionals confronted with these situations in order to improve the collaboration of adults, professionals or parents, who accompany these young people. Since 2015, the canton of Vaud has been deploying a comprehensive system in schools to prevent and deal with mobbing amongst students. A communication procedure between the CAN Team and the schools has been set up in order to offer a coherent care for all children and adolescents in the canton.
Language: fr