Abstract

Mobbing amongst students represent a worrying public health issue. The role of doctors, whether in the hospital or in the office, is decisive in the early detection of suffering related to a context of violence at school. The CAN Team offers support to professionals confronted with these situations in order to improve the collaboration of adults, professionals or parents, who accompany these young people. Since 2015, the canton of Vaud has been deploying a comprehensive system in schools to prevent and deal with mobbing amongst students. A communication procedure between the CAN Team and the schools has been set up in order to offer a coherent care for all children and adolescents in the canton.



Les phénomènes de harcèlement-intimidation entre élèves représentent un problème de santé publique préoccupant. Le rôle des médecins, que ce soit à l'hôpital ou au cabinet, est déterminant dans la détection précoce d'une souffrance en lien avec un contexte de violences à l'école. Le CAN Team (Child Abuse and Neglect Team) offre un soutien aux professionnel-le-s confron­té-e-s à ces situations afin d'améliorer la collaboration des adultes, professionnel-le-s ou parents, qui accompagnent ces jeunes. Le canton de Vaud déploie depuis 2015 dans les écoles un dispositif complet afin de prévenir et prendre en charge les phénomènes de harcèlement-intimidation entre élèves. Une procédure de communication entre le CAN Team et les écoles a été mise sur pied en vue d'offrir une prise en charge cohérente pour l'ensemble des enfants et des adolescent-e-s du canton.

Language: fr