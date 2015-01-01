Abstract

Research-creation is a growing practice in humanities that tries to balance the pace of socio-cultural inquiries with modern media advancements and qualitative knowledge construction methods. It refers to various conjunctions of "research" and "creation" (i.e., research-for-creation; research-from-creation; creative presentations of research; and creation-as-research) around an artistic component. Drawing from fieldwork with instructors in four agricultural colleges in rural Ethiopia, this article explores how a participatory arts-based serious game design process is explicable within the context of research-creation. This work's change-oriented agenda led to developing Mela, a serious game, to educate and empower instructors in agriculture colleges to tackle sexual and gender-based violence issues in their institutions. Here, we articulate Mela's design process, its artistic composition, and how we understand it from different angles of research-creation practices. We also offer our introspective accounts during and after the design stages, referencing culture and gender as critical concepts. Serious games are pedagogical products that are designed for a meaningful learning experience. This work deepens the understanding of how research-creation practice can benefit the serious game design field by ensuring the attention to both process and production.

Language: en