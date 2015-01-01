|
Citation
Akinkuotu A, Purcell LN, Hayes-Jordan A, Charles A, Varela C. Pediatrics 2022; 149(1): 481.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drowning is a public health problem that is associated with significant mortality, especially in Africa. Drowning remains under-reported in Malawi. We sought to evaluate the epidemiology, risk factors, and current prevention strategies for drownings in Malawi Methods: We performed a retrospective review of all pediatric (≤15 years of age) patients who presented following a drowning incident, to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi, from 2009 to 2019. Patient characteristics and outcomes were compared between pediatric drowning survivors and non-survivors. Logistic multivariate regression analysis was used to identify factors associated with increased odds of mortality.
