Guo Q, Lin H, Lin J. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2022.04.010

35459564

Chlorpheniramine is an H1 receptor antagonist of the alkylamine class. It is a widely used anti-allergy drug due to its strong antihistamine effect and mild adverse effects. In the case of chlorpheniramine overdose or poisoning, the primary manifestation is central nervous system symptoms. To date, no case of rhabdomyolysis induced by acute poisoning with chlorpheniramine has ever been reported. This study reports a case of acute chlorpheniramine poisoning at an oral dose of 4000 mg, which is the highest reported poisoning dose to date. The diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis (creatine kinase, 195,489 U/L) and acute kidney injury (serum creatinine, 150.1 umol/L) was confirmed based on laboratory results. After haemoperfusion and continuous renal replacement therapy, the patient's renal function fully recovered. This paper aims to analyse the clinical data of this patient and summarize its clinical characteristics. At the same time, the mechanism of chlorpheniramine-induced rhabdomyolysis is also explored in the context of the literature review.


Poisoning; Rhabdomyolysis; Case report; Chlorpheniramine

