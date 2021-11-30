|
Citation
|
Kim C, Azra K, Teo C, Nielsen A, Bellows Z, Young T, Chum A. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e054677.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35459667
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent international and national strategies to reduce suicide mortality have suggested that social protection programmes may be an effective multisectoral response given the link between material deprivation and suicides in observational studies. However, there is a lack of evidence on the causal relationship between social protection programmes and suicide, which may hinder substantial national budget reallocations necessary to implement these policies. Social protection programmes are government interventions that ensure adequate income now and in the future, through changes to earned income (eg, minimum wage increase) or social security (via cash transfers or cash equivalents). Our review aims to evaluate the existing evidence on a causal relationship between social protection programmes and suicide mortality by examining all relevant experimental and quasi-experimental studies between January 1980 and November 2021.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; mental health; public health; suicide & self-harm