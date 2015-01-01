Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to family and domestic violence (FDV) in childhood can have a detrimental effect on children's health and social outcomes. However, research on the school outcomes of children exposed to FDV is scant.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate the impact of FDV exposure on school attendance and suspension in Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children.



METHODS: A population-based retrospective cohort study of school children, in grade 1 to 10, born from 1993 to 2006 in Western Australia (n = 26,743) using linked administrative data. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to calculate odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals to determine the association with school attendance and suspension outcomes for children exposed to FDV compared to non-exposed children.



RESULTS: Compared to non-exposed children, children exposed to FDV have an increase of poor school attendance: Aboriginal children adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 1.91, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.75-2.07, non-Aboriginal children aOR = 2.42, 95%CI: 2.12-2.75. FDV-exposed children also have an increased risk of school suspension: Aboriginal children aOR = 1.60, 95%CI: 1.47-1.74, non-Aboriginal children aOR = 2.68, 95%CI: 2.35-3.05, compared to non-exposed counterparts.



CONCLUSION: Exposure to FDV is associated with an increased odds of poor school attendance and school suspension. Evidence-based and innovative strategies are needed to support children who are exposed to FDV. This involves responding in ways that does not cause further trauma to children; a restorative and trauma-informed approach is vital.

Language: en