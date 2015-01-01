|
Citation
|
Ogawa S, Suzuki H, Takahashi T, Fujita K, Murayama Y, Sato K, Matsunaga H, Motohashi Y, Fujiwara Y. Children (Basel) 2022; 9(4): e541.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35455585
|
Abstract
|
As a suicide countermeasure for young people, implementing "SOS output education" that provides young people with opportunities and approaches to seeking support with community cooperation can be expected to reduce lifelong suicide risk. We implemented an "SOS output education" for junior high school students with cooperation from educators, government staff, and older people working as community volunteers. A total of 188 students were allocated to an intervention group and a waiting group. Outcome assessments were implemented at three points in time: before the program (Time 1), after the program (Time 2), and three months after the program (Time 3).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
junior high school; local government; picture-book reading; senior volunteer; SOS program