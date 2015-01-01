Abstract

Suicide and self-harm are major public health concerns for adolescents globally, but there is a dearth of related research in West Africa. This study aims to examine the prevalence and associated factors for self-harm, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among adolescents in the West African country of Mali. A questionnaire survey was conducted among adolescents attending school or university in August 2019 in Bamako, the capital of Mali. Logistical constraints necessitated convenience sampling. Outcome measures were self-harm and suicide ideation and attempts. Predictor variables included sociodemographic characteristics, bullying and mental health problems. There were 606 respondents who completed questionnaires; their mean age was 16.1 (SD = 2.4); 318 (52.5%) were identified as male; and 44.4% reported self-harm at some point in their life, with 21% reporting suicide ideation and 9.7% actual suicide attempts. For all three outcomes, older age, knowing somebody personally who had experienced self-harm or taken their own life, moderate to severe depression or anxiety, and being a victim of bullying were highly significant risk factors for self-harm, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in these adolescents, while high self-esteem decreased the risk. The study suggests that self-harm and suicidal behaviour are relatively common in Malian adolescents who are still in education. However, much more research is needed to better understand this phenomenon.

Language: en