Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As E-scooter use is increasing with the introduction of urban rental schemes in the United Kingdom, associated foot and ankle injuries will become more prevalent. The aim of this study is to assess the injury pattern and injury severity of foot and ankle trauma associated with E-scooter use.



METHODS: A retrospective case analysis of all E-scooter foot and ankle injuries presenting to three London hospitals between 1st January and 31st December 2020 was conducted. Data including demographics, mechanism and location of injury sustained, management, duration of hospital stay and mortality were collected.



RESULTS: 20 patients were identified with a total of 27 foot and ankle fractures. Eight patients had fracture dislocations, four sustained open injuries and 45% (9/20) of patients required surgical treatment. Those travelling over 15.5 mph were significantly more likely to require operative intervention (70%) than those travelling below 15.5 mph (20%) (P < 0.033) and were more likely to have an open fracture (40% compared to 0%) (P < 0.0886), however the latter was not of statistical significance. 85% (17/20) of rider's injuries involved the foot and/or ankle only. There were no mortalities at 30 days.



CONCLUSIONS: E-scooter use can cause serious foot and ankle injuries. Robust guidelines and legislation restricting top speeds and enforcing the wearing of protective clothing could be implemented. This may protect the E-scooter user from significant foot and ankle injury.

Language: en