Abstract

Suicide is multifactorial and polygenic phenotype, affected by environmental and genetic factors. Among epigenetic mechanisms, miRNAs have been studied, but so far no very concise results exist. To overcome limitations of candidate miRNA and whole genome sequencing approaches, we created an in silico analysis algorithm that would help select the best suitable miRNAs that target the most interesting genes associated with suicidality. We used databases/web algorithms DIANA microT, miRDB, miRmap, miRWalk, and TargetScan and candidate genes SLC6A4, HTR1A, BDNF, NR3C1, ZNF714, and NRIP3. Based on a prediction algorithm, we have chosen miRNAs that are targeting regulation of the genes listed, and are at the same time being expressed in the brain. The highest ranking scores were obtained for hsa-miR-4516, hsa-miR-3135b, hsa-miR-124-3p, hsa-miR-129-5p, hsa-miR-27b-3p, hsa-miR-381-3p, hsa-miR-4286. Expression of these miRNAs was tested in the brain tissue of 40 suicide completers and controls, and hsa-miR-4516 and hsa-miR-381-3p showed a trend for statistical significance. We also checked the expression of the target genes of these miRNAs, and for NR3C1 expression was lower in suicide completers compared to controls, which is in accordance with the available literature results. To determine the miRNAs that are most suitable for further suicidality research, more studies, combining in silico analysis and wet lab experiments, should be performed.

