Abstract

Many studies have investigated health-care workers' confidence in handling workplace violence with the aim of preventing negative outcomes and fear of such events. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to identify the predictors of physicians' confidence in handling workplace violence. A self-administered questionnaire was used to collect data on various factors related to workplace violence against physicians in four regional teaching hospitals in northern Taiwan. Of the 180 respondents, 78 (43.3%) had experienced workplace violence in the 3 months preceding the study; they were assigned to the "victim group". The others (102 respondents) were assigned to the "nonvictim group". According to multiple linear regression analysis, the factors significantly associated with physicians' confidence in handling workplace violence in the victim group were perceived organizational support and workplace violence-related training courses. In the nonvictim group, affiliated department and perceived safety climate were key factors. Organizational factors are key predictors of physicians' confidence in handling workplace violence. Therefore, hospital managers should strive to bolster physicians' confidence in handling workplace violence. For victims of workplace violence, team-based trainings may improve their interpersonal skills and perceived support from colleagues, both of which can prevent workplace violence events and the repetition of such events.

