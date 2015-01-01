Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study assesses the relevance of several factors that the literature on the substance use of adolescents considers relevant. The factors embed individual variables, such as gender or age; factors linked with parental style; and variables that are associated with the teenager's social environment.



METHODS: The study applies complementarily ordered logistic regression (OLR) and fuzzy set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA) in a sample of 1935 teenagers of Tarragona (Spain).



RESULTS: The OLR showed that being female (OR = 0.383; p < 0.0001), parental monitoring (OR = 0.587; p = 0.0201), and religiousness (OR = 0.476; p = 0.006) are significant inhibitors of cannabis consumption. On the other hand, parental tolerance to substance use (OR = 42.01; p < 0.0001) and having close peers that consume substances (OR = 5.60; p < 0.0001) act as enablers. The FsQCA allowed for fitting the linkages between the factors from a complementary perspective. (1) The coverage (cov) and consistency (cons) attained by the explanatory solutions of use (cons = 0.808; cov = 0.357) are clearly lower than those obtained by the recipes for nonuse (cons = 0.952; cov = 0.869). (2) The interaction of being male, having a tolerant family to substance use, and peer attitudes toward substances are continuously present in the profiles that are linked to a risk of cannabis smoking. (3) The most important recipe that explains resistance to cannabis is simply parental disagreement with substance consumption.



CONCLUSIONS: On the one hand, the results of the OLR allow for determining the strength of an evaluated risk or protective factors according to the value of the OR. On the other hand, the fsQCA allows for the identification not only of profiles where there is a high risk of cannabis use, but also profiles where there is a low risk.

Language: en