Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate errors on death certificates and factors associated with the occurrence of major errors. A retrospective analysis was conducted for six months in 2020 at a university training hospital. Errors were judged as major and minor errors according to the contribution to the process of determining the cause of death. Death certificates were classified into two groups with major errors (ME group) and without major errors (non-ME group). General characteristics of the death certificates, the main cause of death (cancer, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, digestive disease, respiratory disease, genitourinary disease, intentional self-harm, external causes, and other causes), the number of causes of deaths written on the death certificate, and major and minor errors were investigated. The ME group had 127 cases out of 548 death certificates. The number of causes of deaths written on the death certificates and the total number of errors were higher in the ME group than in the non-ME group. Cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, digestive disease, respiratory disease, external causes, and other diseases as causes of deaths had higher risks of major errors on death certificates than cancer as a cause of death. The group with cancer as a cause of death had the lowest incidence of major errors and fewer causes of deaths. To reduce major errors, continuous education and feedback are needed for those who are qualified to issue a death certificate.

Language: en