Journal Article

Citation

Yi DH, Jang SJ, Yim JE. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(4): e728.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare10040728

PMID

35455905

Abstract

This study examined whether neuropsychological factors could affect fall risk factors in the community-dwelling elderly via correlation analysis. A total of 393 older adults (76.69 ± 6.01) participated in this study. Cognitive function, depression, fall efficacy, balance confidence, balance, gait, and muscle strength were evaluated, and the correlation between psychological factors and fall risk factors was analyzed. Additionally, a multiple regression analysis was conducted to determine whether or not there was a significant effect between psychological factors and fall risk factors. Analysis showed that the psychological factors examined were all significantly correlated with the fall risk factors. A correlation analysis between cognitive function and fall risk factors showed that the correlation coefficient of the 6-Meter Walk Test was highest; for depression and fall risk factors, the correlation coefficient of gait speed was highest; for fall efficacy and fall risk factors, the correlation coefficient of the 6-Meter Walk Test was highest; and for confidence in balancing and fall risk factors, the correlation coefficient of the 6-Meter Walk Test was highest. This study suggests that psychological factors affect fall risk factors in the community-dwelling elderly, and a multifaceted approach that includes psychological factors would be helpful in providing interventions for falls.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; cognitive function; depression; fall; fall risk factors; fear of falls

