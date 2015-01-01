Abstract

Comorbidity between depression and aggression in the child-adolescent population remains a controversial phenomenon. To our knowledge, no longitudinal study using structural equation modeling (SEM) has confirmed whether the relationship between depression and aggression is due to the fact that they share internalizing and externalizing supraordinal factors at the level of the syndrome or is due to the fact that they share common characteristics in relation to an underlying factor at the level of symptoms. We examined longitudinal comorbid relationships in a community sample (N = 251) at three waves ages from 10 to 13 years. The SEM showed that longitudinally, the comorbidity between depression and aggression is due to the fact that they share characteristics of the same underlying factor at the symptom level. These results have implications for the classification, diagnosis, and treatment of comorbidity between depression and aggression in a child-adolescent population.

