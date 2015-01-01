Abstract

Aggressive behavior in romantic relationship has serious effects, including both intra- and inter-personal issues. Aggressive behaviors in romantic relationships have been linked to underlying familial problems. While there have been previous reviews that studied on many interpersonal and dyadic implications of aggressive behavior in romantic relationships, there is nonetheless a lack of studies on the various components of familial factors for aggressive behavior in romantic relationships. The databases Scopus, MEDLINE, Google Scholar, and SAGE Journals were used to search for terms that are related to familial factors (family factor, family support, family relationship) as well as terms related to aggressive behavior in romantic relationships (aggression in romantic relationship, violence in intimate relationship). The articles considered for this review were original studies, samples, or subsamples of males or females who reported any underlying familial factors in childhood or adulthood that contributed to aggressive behavior in romantic relationship, and the studies must be written in English. This review has 27 papers that met the inclusion criteria. The findings from this review revealed the presence of inconsistent conclusions between familial factors and aggressive behavior in romantic relationships, with some studies failing to establish such links. These findings are reviewed with regards to the existing gaps in the literature as well as potential research options.

Language: en