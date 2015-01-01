Abstract

This article aims to analyze the factors affecting the LOS (level of service) of non-motorized vehicles crossing the signalized intersection and to construct an appropriate method to evaluate the LOS. Aiming at the mixed non-motorized traffic flow of electric vehicles and bicycles in the Chinese metropolis, the delay model in the highway capacity manual (HCM) was modified by taking two new factors into account: the pedestrian traffic rule compliance rate and the fuzzy perception of arrival rate in reality. The results show that the data obtained by the modified model are more consistent with the actual one. Next, a comparison was established between the linear regression method and cumulative logistic regression to determine the variables that affect the LOS, and finally, a LOS evaluation index system based on threshold schemes was defined. The recommended LOS model can provide corresponding references for traffic engineers who seek to improve the level of service in urban intersections.

