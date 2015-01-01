Abstract

A central issue in modern cities is providing inclusive transportation services for people with reduced mobility. In particular, Barcelona is offering a public door-to-door pickup transportation service complementary to the adapted regular public transport. In this work, we apply descriptive analytics to provide a detailed picture of the service by introducing and analyzing a new dataset related to this transportation service. We highlight some of the main problems of the service by processing the data associated with the users and the trips. We also suggest ideas for improving the service. Finally, we propose a trip assignment system based on priorities related to the user or trip characteristics that could improve the quality of the service.

