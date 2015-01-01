Abstract

Routine outcome monitoring (ROM) provides information to practitioners and others providing healthcare support to demonstrate the impact of interventions and for service evaluation. ROM usually takes the form of questionnaires that are regularly administered to patients, from which healthcare professionals can gauge to what extent therapy is progressing [1]. Such questionnaires can be used as clinical tools that may help facilitate better collaborative practice; to extrapolate discussions about how a young person or family sees progress and their experiences of the work with the practitioner [2]. ROM is widely used in youth mental health services [2,3,4,5] although not without its challenges, including limited resources, and lack of clinical "buy-in" [3,6,7,8,9]. The majority of ROM questionnaires are standardized, comprising fixed items that span difficulties identified by clinicians most often focused on symptomology [10] and often specific to certain population groups, e.g., age range; learning disabilities; perinatal.



Evidence suggests that clinicians are less accurately able to predict patient outcomes using clinical judgement alone, particularly when a patient is veering off a projected track of progress...

