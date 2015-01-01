Abstract

Domestic violence is highly prevalent in Australia and has serious and complex impacts. This study aimed to analyse research outputs on domestic violence in Australia from the period of 1984 to 2019. Articles relevant to domestic violence in Australia that met specified inclusion criteria were retrieved using the Scopus database. Bibliometric analysis of the output was conducted to examine trends in publications. A trend of an increase in publications relating to domestic violence in Australia over time was identified, with the majority published in institutions located in densely populated capital cities. Significant diversity was found in the subject matter of highly cited articles, reflecting the far-reaching impacts of domestic violence. The increase in social attention to domestic violence over time was reflected in an increase in publications. Future research would benefit from examining trends in the reporting of domestic violence, and analysing the effectiveness of interventions for perpetrators and victims.

