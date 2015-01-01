|
Lu YP, Lee BO, Liu CK, Chueh KH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(8): e4909.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35457776
BACKGROUND: Bullying can pose a risk to the health and safety of humans, including the risk of damage to the emotional, psychosocial, mental, or physical health of employees in the workplace. In this study, we aimed to understand the personal characteristics, mental health, sleep quality, and workplace bullying status of Indonesian caregivers and explore the influencing factors of workplace bullying among them.
Language: en
mental health; workplace bullying; sleep quality; Indonesian caregivers