|
Citation
|
Shek DTL, Dou D, Zhu X, Li X, Tan L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(8): e4912.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35457779
|
Abstract
|
Although research generally showed that holding materialistic beliefs would lead to poor developmental outcomes, few studies have used adolescent delinquency as an outcome measure. In addition, the intervening processes between materialism and adolescent developmental outcomes are unclear. In particular, it is not clear how materialistic beliefs influence egocentrism and adolescent delinquency.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; longitudinal; replication; Chinese students; delinquent; egocentrism; materialism