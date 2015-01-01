|
Citation
Chaieb S, Ben Mrad A, Hnich B. Int. J. Med. Inform. 2022; 163: 104765.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35461148
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: While the challenge of estimating the efficacy of therapies using observational data has received a lot of attention, little work has been done on estimating the treatment effect from interventions. In this paper, we tackle this problem by proposing an early guidance system based on a causal Bayesian network (CBN) for recommending personalized interventions. We are interested in the elderly fall prevention context. The objective is to develop a practical tool to help doctors estimate the effects of each intervention (or compound interventions) on a given patient and then choose the one that best fits each patient's health situation to reduce the risk of falling.
Language: en
Keywords
Causal Bayesian network; Elderly fall prevention; Interventions recommendation; Probabilistic causal reasoning; Real medical study