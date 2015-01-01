Abstract

The proximal femur's numerical simulation could give an effective method for predicting the risk of femoral fracture. However, the majority of existing numerical simulations is static, which does not correctly capture the dynamic properties of bone fractures. On the basis of femoral fracture analysis, a dynamic simulation using incremental element deletion (IED)-based finite element analysis (FEA) was developed and compared to XFEM in this study. Mechanical tests were also used to assess it. Different impact speeds, fall postures, and cortical thicknesses were also studied for their implications on fracture types and mechanical responses. The time it took for the crack to shatter was shorter when the speed was higher, and the crack line slid down significantly. The fracture load fell by 27.37% when the angle was altered from 15° to 135°, indicating that falling forward was less likely to cause proximal femoral fracture than falling backward. Furthermore, the model with scant cortical bone was susceptible to fracture. This study established a theoretical foundation and mechanism for forecasting the risk of proximal femoral fracture in the elderly.

