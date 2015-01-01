|
Citation
|
Ziminski D, Szlyk HS, Baiden P, Okine L, Onyeaka HK, Muoghalu C, Cavazos-Rehg P. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 312: e114542.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35461119
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the association between self-reported sports- or physical activity-related concussion and symptoms of depression and suicidal behaviors (suicidal ideation, having a suicide plan, and suicide attempts). This study used data from the 2017 and 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), a biennial, school-based, nationally representative survey of U.S. students in grade levels 9 to 12 (N = 14,496). Multivariate logistical regression models assessed the association between self-reported sports-or physical activity-related concussions and suicidal behaviors among students, controlling for a range of demographic and psychosocial variables. Altogether, 13.6% of students reported a sports-or physical activity related concussion in the past 12 months. Among youth, sports-or physical activity related concussions were significantly associated with greater odds of symptoms of depression, suicidal ideation, making a suicide plan, and suicide attempts compared to other youth who did not experience sports- or physical activity-related concussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Depression; Suicidal ideation; Youth; Attempted suicide; Brain concussion