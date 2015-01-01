Abstract

The use of cannabis is highly prevalent worldwide, with known short and long-term adverse effects. However, the relationship between cannabis use and suicidal behavior remains relatively unexplored and this paper aims to unify existing literature on the topic. A systematic review was conducted using MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO and LILACS databases with a supplementary search to identify cohort articles published up to January 2020, with no age delimitation for the samples. This review aimed to address the relationship between cannabis use and suicidal behavior, defined as suicidal ideation, attempted suicide or completed suicide. Twenty-two articles were identified, with no clear consensus, irrespective of the outcome being investigated. This was the case even when taking into consideration only those studies with a sound methodology (according to the Newcastle-Ottawa scale). Studies that identified an association explored the importance of the endocannabinoid system as well as the psychosocial context of the individual while developing suicidal behavior, with certain studies demonstrating that greater intensity or precocity of cannabis use increases the strength of this association. The relationship between cannabis use and suicidal behavior is complex, with no consensus in the literature. Further studies with standardized definitions for cannabis use, including frequency of use, along with improved controls for confounding variables are needed.

