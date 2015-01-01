SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schuler H, Muller M. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(8): e2868.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s22082868

35458852

Knowing the actual fatigue effects helps to assess the structural safety of bridges more accurately. Especially when the actions change or increase, it is important to be able to determine this. This paper deals with the measurement and recording of actual fatigue loads at a critical point of an existing bridge. It shows how long-term effects can be separated from short-term effects and how amplitudes from passing trucks can be counted. The paper also highlights the challenges that arise when measuring actual fatigue loads.


bridge monitoring; fatigue loads; maintenance; truck passage

