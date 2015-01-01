Abstract

The design of cooperative advanced driver assistance systems (C-ADAS) involves a holistic and systemic vision that considers the bidirectional interaction among three main elements: the driver, the vehicle, and the surrounding environment. The evolution of these systems reflects this need. In this work, we present a survey of C-ADAS and describe a conceptual architecture that includes the driver, vehicle, and environment and their bidirectional interactions. We address the remote operation of this C-ADAS based on the Internet of vehicles (IoV) paradigm, as well as the involved enabling technologies. We describe the state of the art and the research challenges present in the development of C-ADAS. Finally, to quantify the performance of C-ADAS, we describe the principal evaluation mechanisms and performance metrics employed in these systems.

