Abstract

Road condition monitoring (RCM) has been a demanding strategic research area in maintaining a large network of transport infrastructures. With advancements in computer vision and data mining techniques along with high computing resources, several innovative pavement distress evaluation systems have been developed in recent years. The majority of these technologies employ next-generation distributed sensors and vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) methodologies to evaluate, classify and localize pavement distresses using the measured data. This paper presents an exhaustive and systematic literature review of these technologies in RCM that have been published from 2017-2022 by utilizing next-generation sensors, including contact and noncontact measurements. The various methodologies and innovative contributions of the existing literature reviewed in this paper, together with their limitations, promise a futuristic insight for researchers and transport infrastructure owners. The decisive role played by smart sensors and data acquisition platforms, such as smartphones, drones, vehicles integrated with non-intrusive sensors, such as RGB, and thermal cameras, lasers and GPR sensors in the performance of the system are also highlighted. In addition to sensing, a discussion on the prevalent challenges in the development of AI technologies as well as potential areas for further exploration paves the way for an all-inclusive and well-directed futuristic research on RCM.

Language: en