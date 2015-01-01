Abstract

Alcohol is a well-known, socially tolerated drug. Its harmfulness to human health, including its associated negative impact on the family of alcoholics, is well known. It is an interdisciplinary problem, whose solution requires financial contributions, society support, the involvement of a wider group of experts and finally also an active approach on young people and adults to this problem. The work is based on six lethal alcohol intoxication cases. The first case is devoted to a woman who dies in alcohol intoxication in the casino. The second case involves a man who died near the pond in alcohol intoxication. The third describes the course of the trip associated with drinking to the alcohol poisoning stage and the subsequent death of a man in a car. The fourth case is based on continual full-day drinking to the alcohol poisoning stage and subsequent death of a man. The fifth case describes the course of a riotous celebration, which ends with the death of an alcohol poisoned man. The last sixth case documents an alcohol poisoned man, which in combination with the ingestion of cannabinoids died on a bus station. The causes and reasons leading to such tragic events are discussed here. Attention is drawn to the dangers arising from the sudden drinking of occasional consumers and also to the dangers of the sudden drinking of persons who consume alcohol in excessive doses for a long time. Furthermore, the prevention of the use of alcoholic beverages by children and young people, including the prevention of alcoholism are discussed. Educational programs are proposed to create a remedial measure for de-tabooing this issue and format the attitudes of children, adolescents and adults to drinking alcohol, with the expectation of a reduction in deaths from alcohol intoxication in the future.

Language: en