Journal Article

Citation

Caisová LF, Caisová V. Vnitr. Lek. 2021; 67(E-6): 13-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Avicenum)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35459384

Abstract

The case report presents the case od 66-year-old woman with schock, severe general and grave local symptoms after a snake bite into the left limb. The species of attacking snake was not clearly specific, it should not have been clearly seen, but it was propably a common viper, a snake of viper family, which commonly occurs in our latitude. Due to the unclear origin of the bite, no specific antiserum and symptomatic treatment were given.


Language: en

Keywords

therapy; antiserum; snake bite; snake venom

