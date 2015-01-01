Abstract

The case report presents the case od 66-year-old woman with schock, severe general and grave local symptoms after a snake bite into the left limb. The species of attacking snake was not clearly specific, it should not have been clearly seen, but it was propably a common viper, a snake of viper family, which commonly occurs in our latitude. Due to the unclear origin of the bite, no specific antiserum and symptomatic treatment were given.

