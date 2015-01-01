Abstract

A sample of serial rape cases (n = 23) consisting of 205 individual cases of rape that occurred in South Africa from 1996 to 2014 were studied with the aim of determining whether specific behavioural dimensions of offending could be identified in serial rape offences within the South African context and whether such dimensions are consistent and distinct across series. Despite the increase in empirically-based research on behavioural consistency of serial offenders, the application of these findings in different cultural contexts is limited. Behavioural variables were derived through content analysis of case files and police dockets which recorded the crime scene actions, and the behavioural dimensions were analysed through multidimensional scaling (MDS) analysis. Frequency analysis was conducted to ascertain the central behavioural elements, as well as to identify low frequency behaviours that have higher distinction value. Two MDS solutions identified three behavioural dimensional themes: Sexualised; Impersonal; and Hostile. The themes showed similar behavioural characteristics as identified in previous research. The findings did illustrate that behavioural elements exhibited by serial offenders in South Africa can be characterised in accordance with thematic classifications.

