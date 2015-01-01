Abstract

This article focuses on violence perpetrated against women during the lockdown restrictions. The primary research questions underpinning this study are: What is the extent of violence perpetrated against women during the lockdown? Is the national lockdown, amongst other contributory factors, an instigator and/or a contributory factor in precipitating violence against women? [and] Did the lockdown explicitly expose the problem of domestic violence faced by women behind closed doors? The researchers selected literature and other information from various sources that apply to the study using purposive sampling. The researchers judged which materials were most relevant to be included in the study. The researchers collected secondary data from various sources, and a content analysis approach was adopted to analyse the collected information/data from the perused literature. The findings portray that during the COVID-19 lockdown from end of March to April 2020, domestic violence cases and violence against women and children increased. In the opinion of the authors this is an indication that the lockdown restrictions played a role in the increment of violence against the women. The reporting of gender-based violence cases escalated during the lockdown, an indication of the persistent problem of gender-based violence against women.

Language: en