Abstract

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) necessitated the implementation of stringent measures to curb the seismic spread of this novel severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) across the globe. Among a plethora of measures, is the national lockdown, which entails the restriction of discretionary movement of people. This restricted movement confined people to their homes. The lockdown period witnessed a significant increase in cases of gender-based violence (GBV). Several sources attested to a spike in incidents of GBV during the lockdown period. Women and children bore the brunt of GBV. The study adopted a qualitative approach, located within the contours of interpretivism to analyse four purposively selected songs, namely: 'Sekwanele; 'Khuzekani'; 'Madoda Sabelani'; and 'Bayizimbali' by Cevuzile, Vee Sholo, Lloyiso and Mfezemnyama, respectively. These songs reflect on the abuse women endure due to the violence perpetrated by men. The songs, which were released during the lockdown period, reprimand the perpetrators of GBV. The critical discourse analysis was used as the analytical lens. The analysis identified men as the perpetrators of GBV against women. The researchers advance the argument that, among several intervention efforts, music can effectively mitigate GBV. Music fares well as a form of both protest and activism. It can be used to honour the voices of the survivors of GBV; demonstrate solidarity with victims of GBV; and fight against endemic gender-based injustice. Furthermore, music can be used to raise consciousness about the dangers of patriarchy and GBV. This study recommends that men should take responsibility to condemn sexism and promote equality and peaceful co-existence between men and women.

Language: en