|
Citation
|
Trangenstein PJ, Sadler RC, Morrison CN, Jernigan DH. Addict. Res. Theory 2021; 29(2): 117-128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The literature consistently finds that areas with greater density of alcohol outlets (places that sell alcohol) tend to have higher levels of public health harms. However, conflicting findings arise when researchers drill down to identify the type(s) of alcohol outlets with the strongest associations with harms and the mechanisms that explain these associations. These disagreements could be a result of the outdated methods commonly used to quantify the alcohol environment: counts of the number of outlets in an area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; alcohol outlet density; alcohol policy; spatial access methods