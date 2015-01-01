|
Citation
|
Titlestad KB, Mellingen S, Stroebe M, Dyregrov K. Addict. Res. Theory 2021; 29(2): 155-165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Drug-death bereavement is an understudied topic. We explore what bereaved parents experience after losing their child to drug use. The aim of the paper is to provide knowledge about what drug-death bereaved parents go through and study the kinds of help and support they receive.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bereavement; drug-related death; grief; in-depth interviews; parents