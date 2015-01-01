|
Johnson ME, Zaidi F. Addict. Res. Theory 2021; 29(6): 479-489.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Aim Opioid misuse is a severe threat to justice-involved children and adolescents. Identifying risk factors and sex differences is critical to design accurate risk assessments and person-centered interventions. Stress theory and research posit that abuse may be linked to opioid misuse, and the consequences may be harsher for females. The study tests the hypothesis that physical and sexual abuse will individually and cumulatively increase the risk for opioid misuse, and females will have a higher risk than males.
Language: en
adolescents; juvenile justice; opioid misuse; Physical abuse; sexual abuse