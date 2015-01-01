Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Bullying others among school-aged youth is a worldwide

phenomenon that has a variety of adverse outcomes, depression being one of them.





Objective:

The objective of the current study was to examine whether perceived

parenting styles moderated the relationship between bullying others and depression

among adolescents. It was hypothesized that perceived authoritarian parenting

would increase the association between bullying others and depression than nonauthoritarian

parents.





Methods:

The sample included 116 adolescents aged 12-17, with a mean age of

13.87. The percentage of male participants was 47.41%. We used self-report

questionnaires, which measured the different variables in the study (bullying,

perceptions of parenting styles, and depression).





Results:

A positive correlation between bullying others and depressive symptoms

was found. Bullying others and perceived authoritarian parenting style were also

correlated, and a positive correlation was found between perceived authoritarian

parenting style and depressive symptoms. The moderation effect of perceived

parenting style on the association between bullying others and depressive

symptoms was found significant. Among adolescents perceiving their parents as

authoritarian, the association between bullying others and depressive symptoms

was found to be stronger. In contrast, among adolescents perceiving their parents as

non-authoritarian, the association was low.





Conclusion:

Results of this study have important clinical implications by

understanding the parenting component in the association between bullying others

and depression. Our results suggest that the psychological outcomes for bullies may

depend, among other things, on their perception of parents' parenting style.

