Chatlos JC, Petti TA. Adolesc. Psychiatry (Hilversum) 2021; 11(3): 159-168.

(Copyright © 2021, Bentham Science Publishers)

10.2174/2210676611666210728164953

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND:
Between 2010 and 2020, New Jersey went from treating
cannabis as an illegal substance in all circumstances to allowing medical use and
subsequently recreational use.

The Medical Marijuana Program (MMP) was originally very strict and was
progressively liberalized. After attempts to legalize recreational use failed in the
legislature, voters passed a referendum to amend the New Jersey constitution to
allow recreational use. Our objectives are to document this process and provide the
perspectives of psychiatrists treating adolescents.


Method:
We describe the legislative process and the multiple pressures for
legalization and decriminalization.


Discussion :
Issues germane to youth as a vulnerable population have been
inadequately considered by policymakers, the media, and the general population.
Greater attention to the process and outcome to mitigate this finding is needed.


Language: en
