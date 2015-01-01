Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Between 2010 and 2020, New Jersey went from treating

cannabis as an illegal substance in all circumstances to allowing medical use and

subsequently recreational use.



The Medical Marijuana Program (MMP) was originally very strict and was

progressively liberalized. After attempts to legalize recreational use failed in the

legislature, voters passed a referendum to amend the New Jersey constitution to

allow recreational use. Our objectives are to document this process and provide the

perspectives of psychiatrists treating adolescents.





Method:

We describe the legislative process and the multiple pressures for

legalization and decriminalization.





Discussion :

Issues germane to youth as a vulnerable population have been

inadequately considered by policymakers, the media, and the general population.

Greater attention to the process and outcome to mitigate this finding is needed.

Language: en