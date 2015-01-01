Abstract

Reliable knowledge of driving states is of great importance to ensure road safety. Anomaly detection in driving behavior means recognizing anomalous driving states as a direct result of either environmental or psychological factors. This paper provides an efficient anomaly recognition approach to identify anomalous lane-changing events in a personalized manner. The proposed framework includes three unsupervised algorithms. First, a Recurrent-Convolutional Autoencoder extracts the spatio-temporal characteristics from a high-dimensional naturalistic driving dataset. Second, in order to recognize anomalous lane-changing events of individual drivers, the extracted latent feature space is analyzed using Pauta criterion-based reconstruction loss analysis, as well as one-class Support Vector Machine. Last, t-Distributed Stochastic Neighbor Embedding is employed to visualize the latent space for better understanding and interpretability. Temporal anomalies of lane-changing events were analyzed by a personalized grey relational coefficient analysis, to represent robust similarities for individual drivers. Validation and calibration were performed with a natural driving study dataset collected from 50 drivers with 59,372 lane change events. The results showed heterogeneity in the pattern of abnormal lane changing behavior across the sample. At the same time, each driver exhibited heterogeneous anomalous behaviors in both temporal and spatial sequences. Without prior labels, the proposed model effectively captures personalized driving patterns and abnormal lane-changing events from high-dimensional time-series data. This unsupervised hybrid approach is a novel attempt to complete personalized anomalous lane-changing behaviors identification based on naturalistic driving data involving various traffic environments. Our approach enables the extraction of natural individual lane-changing behavior patterns and provides insights for the improvement of personalized driving behavior monitoring systems.

Language: en