Abstract

Pediatric poisonings comprise the majority of the toxic exposures reported to U.S. poison centers. Pediatric exposures to specific substances have the potential to cause significant morbidity and mortality, sometimes with even what might be considered small amounts to those not familiar with the risks of exposure. These toxins include such substances as specific prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, essential oils, and common household items. With such a vast array of potential toxic exposures that can affect children, it is imperative that health care practitioners who work with children understand the general management of the poisoned pediatric patient.

