Citation
Ross JA, Borek HA, Holstege CP, King JD. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2022; 40(2): 327-341.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35461626
Abstract
This article reviews the background, metabolism, clinical effects, and treatment of toxic alcohols, specifically ethylene glycol, methanol, diethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and isopropyl alcohol. This article also reviews the importance of an anion gap metabolic acidosis in relation to toxic alcohols and explores both the utility and the limitations of the osmol gap in patient management.
Keywords
Acetone; Diethylene glycol; Ethylene glycol; Isopropyl alcohol; Methanol; Osmol gap; Propylene glycol; Toxic alcohol