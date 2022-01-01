SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ross JA, Borek HA, Holstege CP, King JD. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2022; 40(2): 327-341.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2022.01.012

35461626

This article reviews the background, metabolism, clinical effects, and treatment of toxic alcohols, specifically ethylene glycol, methanol, diethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and isopropyl alcohol. This article also reviews the importance of an anion gap metabolic acidosis in relation to toxic alcohols and explores both the utility and the limitations of the osmol gap in patient management.


Acetone; Diethylene glycol; Ethylene glycol; Isopropyl alcohol; Methanol; Osmol gap; Propylene glycol; Toxic alcohol

