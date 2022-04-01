Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has investigated the independent effects of childhood maltreatment, adult attachment, and physical activity, on depressive symptoms. However, explanatory mechanisms linking childhood maltreatment to current depressive symptoms are poorly understood. This study investigated the mediating role of adult attachment between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms among college students and explored the moderating effect of physical activity in the mediating pathway.



METHODS: The data for the present study were gathered in three waves with 6-month lags. A total of 3662 Chinese college students completed anonymous questionnaires concerning demographic variables, childhood maltreatment, and depressive symptoms in Wave 1, adult attachment and physical activity in Wave 2, and depressive symptoms in Wave 3.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment and adult attachment were significantly associated with depressive symptoms, identifying a mediating role of adult attachment in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms, and a moderating role of physical activity between attachment anxiety and depressive symptoms in the mediating pathway. LIMITATIONS: This study utilized self-reported questionnaires for data collection purposes, which could constitute key study limitations.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the need to consider early stress factors (childhood maltreatment), social psychological factors (adult attachment), and potential protective factors (physical activity) simultaneously when evaluating the occurrence and development of depressive symptoms.

