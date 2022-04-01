|
Citation
|
Jiang Z, Xu H, Li S, Liu Y, Jin Z, Li R, Tao X, Wan Y. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35461818
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has investigated the independent effects of childhood maltreatment, adult attachment, and physical activity, on depressive symptoms. However, explanatory mechanisms linking childhood maltreatment to current depressive symptoms are poorly understood. This study investigated the mediating role of adult attachment between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms among college students and explored the moderating effect of physical activity in the mediating pathway.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Depressive symptoms; Childhood maltreatment; Adult attachment; Mediating variables; Moderating variables