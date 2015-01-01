Abstract

The superstreet intersection (or restricted crossing U-turn-, J-turn intersection) fixed-time traffic control system was developed in this study. The optimal (or near-optimal) values of cycle length, splits, and offsets were discovered by minimizing the experienced travel time of all network users traveling through the superstreet intersection. The optimization procedure used was based on the bee colony optimization (BCO) metaheuristic. The BCO is a stochastic, random-search, population-based technique, inspired by the foraging behavior of honey bees. The BCO belongs to the class of swarm intelligence methods. A set of numerical experiments was performed. Superstreet intersection configurations that allowed direct left turns from the major street, as well as configurations with no direct left turns, were analyzed within numerical experiments. The obtained results showed that BCO outperformed the traditional Webster approach in the superstreet geometrical configurations considered.

