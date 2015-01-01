SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fox-Ivey R, Petitclerc B, Laurent J. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(4): 393-406.

10.1177/03611981211061131

Regular inspection of tunnel surfaces is an important practice from both a safety and tunnel asset management perspective. However, inspection for cracking and spalling is still predominantly a manual task, which is time consuming, subjective, and exposes on-foot staff to risk. This presentation will explore the use of 3D laser scanning technology and artificial intelligence to automate the inspection process with a Canadian metro case study being presented.


infrastructure; structures; tunnels and underground structures

